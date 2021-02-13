Man absconding for 41 years arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar on Saturday claimed to have arrested an absconder, who was evading his arrest for the period of over four decades.

Police spokesman in a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the accused has been identified as Majeed Tanch, son of Fateh Tanch of Check Dara Harwan A/P Anderwan Kangan Ganderbal.

“He was wanted by law for his involvement in case FIR number 03/1980 under section 379 RPC, 06 Forest Act of PS Saddar. He was evading his arrest from last 41 years,” police said, adding that the accused has been presented before the Forest Magistrate Saddar Court Srinagar