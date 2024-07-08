Man Electrocuted in Bandipora

SRINAGAR: A man from Budgam was electrocuted to death in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

An official said that a man who is mason by profession identified as Mohammad Isaq khan (27) resident of Warpora Budgam while on marbal work at graveyard Tregam sumbal received an electric shock.

He said that due to electric shock the said person got unconscious and was shifted to CHC Sumbal for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started investigation.(KS)