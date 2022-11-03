Hyderabad: Police have arrested a man for smuggling and concealing one kilo of gold in his rectum here.

Police said Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, a resident of Bada Bazar Golconda went to UAE on a visit visa to get employment. There he spent all his money. Later, an individual met him and offered money and flight tickets in order to smuggle gold.

He agreed to the offer and he contacted three persons Rayees Ahmed Sayeed Hussain Lanka, Sarim Hussain, and Fouzan in Hyderabad for smuggling the gold.

On credible information, the South Zone Task Force team apprehended four accused persons Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, at City College X Road,

Police recovered 1000 grams of gold after the accused had ejected the smuggled gold from his rectum.