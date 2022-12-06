A youth killed his girlfriend and burnt her body over suspicion of cheating in Odisha.

The accused was identified as Sachin Aggarwal. He brutally killed his 26-year-old girlfriend Tanu Kure and then set the body on fire

The half-burned body of the deceased was found by the local people in the cashew nut forest under Turekela police station limits.

Investigation revealed that Sachin was in a two-and-a-half-year-long relationship with Tanu who was a banker by profession and hailed from the Korba region of Chhattisgarh. Furious Sachin on suspicion of his girlfriend dating another man named Gaurav, plotted to kill his girlfriend.

Upon recreation of events, it was found Sachin drove Tanu from Chhattisgarh to Bolangir on October 21, where he first shot his girlfriend inside the car and later disposed of her body.

Laxmi Narayan Mishra, SDPO, Kantabanjhi told media the accused killed his girlfriend, and to destroy evidence he poured petrol on her body and set it on fire at an isolated cashew forest

Police have nabbed Sachin, along with his aide Suraj Aggarwal who helped in the crime while trying to escape from Bolangir to Kolkata.