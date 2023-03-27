One person has been arrested in connection with the case of death threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The accused has been identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

“In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district,” said media reports quoting Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand PareekI.

The accused later was handed over to Mumbai police.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

An individual whose email id says ‘Dhakad,’ allegedly sent an email to Salman Khan Films, whose email address is available on its website. “Agla number tera hai tu tayyaar reh, tera haal bhi Siddhu Moosewala jaisa hoga, tu kabhi Jodhpur aake dikha, Bishnoi gang dekhlegi tujhe… Agla number 13 hai tu Jodhpur aa,” the email reads. The Bandra police have been informed about the same, and a case has been registered against unknown persons and gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi.

Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.