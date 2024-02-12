Man Arrested for Killing Elderly Man in Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: Hours after the 65-year-old man was killed in a scuffle between two families in the Bonizil Haripora area of Ganderbal on Sunday evening, Police said that the accused has been arrested while further investigation is going on.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that Ghulam Mohd Sheikh (65) was killed and another person suffered injuries when a fight broke out between two families over some issue.

He said that soon after the incident, the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson in a statement said, “At 05:30 PM today, Police Station Ganderbal received information through reliable sources that the scuffle occurred between two families over a land dispute at Bonzilla Wussan Ganderbal. During the scuffle, one person namely Gh Mohammad Sheikh, son of Ambir Sheikh of Bonzilla was seriously injured and was taken to PHC Wussan, where doctors declared him dead.”

In this regard, a case under FIR number 23/2024 under section 302 IPC stands registered at PS Ganderbal and accused has been arrested, police said.

