In a handout, police said that taking cognizance of social media reports and based on complaints received that an individual named Saqib Bashir Ganai resident of Rakh Moman Bijbehara, District Anantnag has been cheating and intimidating people to illegally extort money from them, legal action has been initiated against the said person and case FIR No. 294/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bijbehera.

The person has been identified and arrested in the said case.

Citizens are requested to exercise appropriate caution while using the internet and social media apps and in case of any grievance to approach the police directly for appropriate legal action rather than taking recourse to social media, reads the statement.