Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Man arrested for carrying ‘suspected explosive material’ in Jammu: Police

download 2 2

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man, who was carrying some suspected explosive substance in Narwal area of Jammu.

Official sources said that the man hailing from Jammu division was roaming in Narwal area under suspicious conditions after which an operation was launched by the police and the suspect was zeroed in.

 

“He was detained and a multi-kilogram substance, possibly an explosive substance of improvised nature was recovered from his possession,” they said.

They added that the substance was to be used to carry out a major strike in Jammu, which has now been foiled due to timely arrest of the suspect.

“Further investigation and searches in the area are going on,” they said, adding that the senior officers were monitoring the operation—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases
svg%3E
Next
Rajnath Singh embarks on three-day visit to Ladakh
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor