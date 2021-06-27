Man arrested for carrying ‘suspected explosive material’ in Jammu: Police

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man, who was carrying some suspected explosive substance in Narwal area of Jammu.

Official sources said that the man hailing from Jammu division was roaming in Narwal area under suspicious conditions after which an operation was launched by the police and the suspect was zeroed in.

“He was detained and a multi-kilogram substance, possibly an explosive substance of improvised nature was recovered from his possession,” they said.

They added that the substance was to be used to carry out a major strike in Jammu, which has now been foiled due to timely arrest of the suspect.

“Further investigation and searches in the area are going on,” they said, adding that the senior officers were monitoring the operation—(KNO)