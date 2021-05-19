Man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Kulgam: Police

Kulgam: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that they arrested an accused, allegedly involved in raping a minor girl, within an hour after receiving a complaint in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that a girl (Name withheld) aged about 14 years along with her father approached the Police Station Devsar with a written complaint stating that on May 12, she was on way towards her orchard and in the mean time one person namely, Mudasir Ahmad Lone son of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Dardgund wrongfully restrained her and forcibly raped her.

The spokesperson said that thereafter the accused had threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

“Acting promptly upon the complaint, a case FIR No. 28/2021 U/S 341, 376, 506 IPC, 4 POCSO Act was registered in police station Devsar and investigation was taken up instantly,” he said.

He said that on a tip off, Police party from Police Station Devsar led by SHO Devsar Inspector Jazib Mohammad under the supervision of DySP PC Kulgam Azhar Rashid was constituted to nab the accused.

“Utilising all available means and with strenuous efforts, investigating team arrested the accused within one hour after complaint was received,” the spokesperson said.