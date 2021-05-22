Man accused of stabbing another arrested in north Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a person who tried to kill a man by stabbing him with a knife in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In statement, the police said that on the evening of 21 May, police station Pattan received an information that one person namely Manzoor Ahmad Wani son of Ali Mohammad Wani resident of Trikolbal was stabbed by knife by Yaseen Hajam son of Ghulam Mustafa Hajam of the same area.

While divulging more details, the police said that the accused had fled from the spot after commiting the crime.

“In this regard case FIR No 135/2021 U/s 341,307 IPC was registered in police station Pattan and investigation set in to motion,” police said.

A manhunt was launched to arrest the accused and several raids were conducted by the police team during night hours at different suspected locations and finally Saturday morning the accused was arrested, he said.

“The locals of the area have hailed the efforts of Baramulla police and demanded a stern punishment against the accused,” reads the statement.