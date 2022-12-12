While Morocco has scripted history by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-final, the mothers of the football players are winning hearts on the internet.

Achraf Hakimi, who had shot the penalty that secured Morocco a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals, celebrated the victory by heading over to the stadium stands. Achraf spotted his mother and gave her a kiss.

Achraf Hakimi celebrating with his mother after defeating Spain in the Round of 16 is everything ❤️🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/XPiBNtHpNc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2022

Mother of Morocco star Sofiane Boufal won hearts after she danced with her son. The video of the mother-son dance went viral after Morocco’s quarter final win.

Sofiane Boufal dancing with his mum is the best pic.twitter.com/WdJbqUw5G8 — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) December 10, 2022

As per reports, Regragui and Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, have ensured that family members chosen by the players have received all-inclusive trips to Qatar. Parents are ever-present at the Wyndham Doha West Bay hotel, Morocco’s World Cup base, with Abdelhamid Sabiri’s mum and dad also familiar faces around the team camp.

Morocco had made history Saturday as the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal, defeating Portugal 1-0 to continue its sparkling run in Qatar.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the game’s only goal, rising highest to head the ball into the net just minutes before halftime, while Morocco’s defense once again kept a clean sheet.