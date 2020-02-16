News
Malshahi Bagh canal breach: Over 2 lakh people suffer in silence
Srinagar, Feb 16: Over two lakh people continue to suffer in silence as the government has failed to fix the Malshahi Bagh water canal breach even after two months have passed.
Malshai Bagh canal, which is the main source of water to various treatment plants including Rangil, Alesteng, Hadoora, Shuhama, and Bakoora, caters to over two lakh population in the Srinagar outskirts. The canal developed a breach in the first week of December.
Last month, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan had directed concerned engineers to expedite restoration work on Malshahi- Bagh canal before February 15.
An official of the Public Health Engineer Department (PHE) said that the department had bypassed the breach portion, but the water flow is not good enough to cater to a huge population.
“We have laid four pipes to bypass the breach. However, those are not able to supply sufficient water,” he said.
The areas facing water shortage include Elahi Bagh, Gulab Bagh, Soura, Anchar, Nowshera, Lal Bazar, Alasteng, Shuhama, Habak, Zukra, Batpora, Hazratbal, Kashmir University, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Saderbal, Saida Kadal and many areas of the old city.
“For the last two months, we are facing acute water supply shortage. We have to take turns to store water in tanks and use it for daily chores,” said Parveena Akhtar, a resident of Elahi Bagh.
Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department MM Shahnawaz told The Kashmir Monitor that they have consulted designers from NIT for new design.
“We have to frame a new proposal for permanent restoration, which will take time. Approximately it will take at least more than one month. But PHE department is going to lay another 1200 mm pipe to meet the requirement,” he said.
Credit back wrongly parked money by Mar 31: Govt to DDOs
Srinagar, Feb 16: The government has asked Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to pay back funds, which they have ‘wrongly parked’ in accounts for a long period of time without utilising them on development works.
The Finance Department has learnt the Drawing and Disbursing Officer’s (DDOs) have retained huge sum of money in bank accounts for long period.
“It has been observed that huge amounts of money has been parked in the accounts of DDOs for pretty long periods. The amounts parked in the accounts have either been drawn from treasuries in advance or subsequently not utilised within prescribed time or these relate to schemes of the Government, the works in respect of which have not been executed within the schedule,” an order by Finance Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta reads.
He said the parking of money outside exchequer has resulted in a “commensurate impact on the liquidity of the Union Territory”.
“In order to bring these amounts back into the exchequer, it is impressed upon all the DDOs to credit all the wrongly parked balances of money as of March 31, 2019 to the Major Head 8443-Civil Deposits or Revenue of the Government as the case may be, within a week’s time from the issuance of these instructions,” Mehta in the order said.
The government has ordered director finances of every department to ensure the compliance of these instructions by the finance department.
Finance Commissioner has also directed the departments to remit all the receipts into the treasury, adding the “amounts required for immediate use will be drawn from treasury for immediate disbursement.”
“Accounts against the drawls of money drawn in advance from treasuries also have to be rendered at the earliest and in any case not later than the closure of the financial year,” he said.
Govt slashes salary of college contractual lecturers by over 47 percent
Srinagar, Feb 15: After abolishing State Civil Service Cadre and scraping age relaxation, Jammu and Kashmir government has slashed the monthly remuneration of NET qualified college contractual lecturers from Rs 28000 to Rs 15000.
Likewise the salary of non-NET qualified lecturers have been slashed to Rs 12000 from Rs 22000
Every year, the government hires services of hundreds of teachers on academic arrangement basis in the higher education department.
In December last year, the government had constituted a five-member committee to examine all the aspects related to the hiring and remuneration of academic arrangements in various departments of education.
The committee has recommended that the “minimum remuneration to the candidates engaged on academic arrangement shall be Rs 12000 per month in respect of non-gazetted post, and Rs 15000 per month in respect of gazetted posts”.
The committee has noted that “the regularization of lecturers would be inappropriate in a view of the fact that contractual arrangement between government and the people is clear and such arrangement does not amount to regular appointment and would also be violative of equal opportunity to others”.
Earlier, contractual lecturers who had qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) were being paid Rs 28000 per month while others were paid Rs 22000. Their salaries were enhanced in 2018 from Rs 18000 for NET qualifiers and Rs 12000 for others.
“From the last seven months, we are jobless. We were time and again verbally assured of job security,” said Dr Yousuf, one of the senior contractual lecturers.
On January 6, Advisor to governor, KK Sharma assured them continuation of their service but till date nothing is has been done, he said.
“Now this order has sent shock waves. Our salaries have been slashed to Rs 15000 and Rs 12000 instead of Rs 28000 and Rs 22000 respectively. It is against labor laws and the Supreme Court ruling of equal pay for equal work,” he added
Spokesperson of JK College Contractual Teachers Association demanded continuation of all those candidates who were in the system till July last year. “Release of salary from August 2019, and salaries should be according to the previous scale,” he said.
Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvaiz Rohella, said department can give suitable pay to the faculty, starting from Rs 12000-15000. “Contractual lecturers in Technical Education were getting Rs 7000 which was extremely less.
“Last year order to appoint contractual lecturers on need basis, has not been implemented. In this session the faculty will be appointed as per this order,” he said.
Premature births: One in three pregnant women suffers from Vitamin D deficiency in Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 15: Thirty four year old expecting mother Rukhsana (name-changed) was reported at Lal Ded Maternity Hospital with high blood pressure and searing pain in her calves.
After examining her, doctors found that she was not into the labour. Baffled by her condition, doctors ran some tests for proper diagnoses. One of her test reports showed that her vitamin D blood test levels stood at 0.04 against the standard 25 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml).
“I was brought to the hospital in a hypertensive state. My legs were failing me and I felt a searing pain in my calves,” said Rukhsana.
Doctors attending on her attributed the symptoms of weakness and high blood pressure to the low levels of essential sunshine vitamin.
Similarly, a 30 year old woman who was into her ninth month of pregnancy reported at the JLNM Hospital with a severe gut problem. Her test report suggested that her vitamin D levels had dropped to 4 ng/ml.
“She had frequent gut related problems. Impaired gut permeability leads to the passage of bacteria, toxins, or other substances through the gut lining into deeper tissues, and throughout the body. This aggravates the inflammatory immune response,” said a doctor attending on her.
Vitamin D, a fat soluble vitamin stored in the body, is known to play an important role in bone metabolism through regulation of calcium and phosphate equilibrium. Its supplementation has also been demonstrated to maintain intestinal integrity, thus reducing leaky gut.
Dr Nowsheen Khan, a gynecologist at LD Hospital, said one in three pregnant women in Kashmir have a vitamin D deficiency .
“It’s tough to get enough vitamin D from dietary sources. For six months, the sunlight isn’t sufficient in the region for our skin to make the vitamin. Even though we see the sunlight, it’s too low to produce vitamin D,” Dr Nowsheen said.
Dr Auqafeen Nisar, a resident doctor at SMHS hospital, said deficiency of Vitamin D is also linked to increased risk of premature birth, pre-eclampsia and eclampsia.
“Preeclampsia is a condition that can develop during pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure (hypertension) and protein in the urine (proteinuria). If not properly recognized and managed, preeclampsia can progress to eclampsia, which is defined as the development of seizures in a woman with preeclampsia. However, proper diet and calcium supplementation may reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, and may help to prevent preterm birth,” Dr Auqafeen said.
Doctors suggested that expecting mothers should bask in the sun for at least 15 to 20 minutes every-day.
“About 95 per cent of the Vitamin D produced in our body comes from sunshine. The remaining five per cent is derived from eggs, fish, fish liver oil and fortified foods such as milk, cheese, yogurt and cereal,” said a doctor
A recent study conducted by SKIMS reveals that low dietary vitamin D intake and poor exposure to sunlight are common causes of vitamin D deficiency in the general population especially women.