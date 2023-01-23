SRINAGAR: Come February, Kashmir will host a mega bird festival to boost nature tourism.

Around 12 lakh migratory birds have arrived in Kashmir from different parts of the world including China, Russia, Japan, Central Asia, Siberia, and other European countries.

Elated by the huge arrival of winged guests, Jammu and Kashmir government is hosting the bird festival in different wetlands to boost nature tourism.

“February is the feasible month for hosting the bird festival. We will be trying to create awareness about our wetlands among people,” Ifshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden (Wetlands), told The Kashmir Monitor.

Wildlife department is also holding a census next month to know the exact number of migratory birds that visited the valley this winter. “We are holding a bird census in February in all wetlands and outside. Last season, around 10 to 12 lakh birds arrived in the valley. This time too, the number is the same. However, the exact number can be known after the census,” she said.

Every year, lakhs of migratory birds from Siberia, Europe, and Central Asia arrive in the Kashmir valley. Hokersar is the landing point for the birds. From there, they go to different wetlands. Shalbug, Mirgund, and Hygam wetlands are a night-feeding sojourn for the winged visitors. The inward migration of the birds starts on September 15 and they leave by March-April.

The tourism department said they plan to invite bird watchers from across the country for the festival. “Last time we organized an event in collaboration with Nature Foundation. This time, we plan to hold a mega Bird Festival in early February. We have thousands of migratory birds staying in Kashmir. We are trying to enhance the experience of tourists,” said Sarmad Hafiz, Secretary, Tourism department.

The decision to host the bird festival comes months after the Centre designated Hygam and Shallbugh wetlands as Ramsar sites to boost conservation efforts in Jammu and Kashmir. Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve is spread over 801.82 hectares of land, while Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve has an area of 1675 hectares. Earlier, Wular and Hokarsar were designated as Ramsar sites in the valley.

‘Convention on Wetlands’ called the Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971, is an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

Kashmir has around 400 water bodies, of which 25 are the winter destination for migratory birds. Last year, more than 10 new species of migratory birds have chosen valley wetlands as their winter home. These include White-Fronted Goose, Wooper Swan, Tundra Swan, and Waders. Besides, Mallards, Shovelers, and Geese too have arrived this season.