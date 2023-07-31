Malala Yousafzai, the 26-year-old Pakistani education activist, recently shared a playful moment with her husband, Asser Malik, revolving around Barbie and Ken. The couple posed inside a life-sized Barbie packaging at one of the popular movie-themed photobooths found in cinemas worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/Malala/status/1685634037375705088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1685634037375705088%7Ctwgr%5Ed62ae954166007d5f400e1f12dbabdb85b467d28%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-2879563891100089881.ampproject.net%2F2307150128000%2Fframe.html

In the photo she posted, Malala and Malik can be seen standing inside the oversized Barbie box. Malala humorously captioned the picture with a sparkly heart emoji, jesting that she is the Barbie with a Nobel Prize, while her husband is simply Ken. The reference to Kenough comes from the recent Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig, playfully playing on Ken’s character and the word “enough.”

Malala made history in 2014 when she became the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate at the age of 17. She earned this prestigious recognition for her tireless advocacy for education, especially for women and children, in her homeland, Swat, where the Taliban had banned girls from attending school.

Malik, who works as the high-performance general manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board, took the light-hearted comment in stride and replied to his wife’s tweet with a cry-laugh emoji, coining the term “Kenough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photo, Malala is dressed in an all-pink shalwar kameez, the traditional attire of Pakistan, paired with a matching pink headscarf, while Malik wears a dark blazer over a white T-shirt, happily placing his arm around Malala.

The couple’s fans found the post hilarious and praised their sense of humor. Many referred to Malala as iconic, exuding “queen energy” in the post, and described the moment as brilliant.

Earlier, Malik had shared a heartfelt post celebrating Malala’s 26th birthday, expressing his admiration for her and calling her the best partner he could have hoped for.

Despite Malala previously expressing her intention not to get married until she was at least 35, the couple surprised everyone by tying the knot in a small ceremony in Birmingham in November 2021. Their union has since been admired and celebrated by their well-wishers around the world.