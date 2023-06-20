Safety and security for the elderly population is crucial. The unique circumstances in Kashmir including the prevalent social situation and an evolving society, require special attention to ensure the well-being and protection of our elderly residents. First and foremost fostering a strong sense of community and support is essential for the security of aging individuals in Kashmir. Encouraging neighbors and community members to actively engage in looking after the elderly is crucial in our society. Community involvement plays a vital role in enhancing security and creating a supportive environment. In Kashmir mosques and religious heads can go a long way in encouraging families and individuals to be more caring and empathetic to aging elders. The government can also step in and emphasize personal safety measures for aging individuals in Kashmir. Educating senior citizens about their surroundings and keeping important contact numbers readily available can be a good start. Providing information on self-defense techniques or organizing self-defense workshops can empower seniors to protect themselves in challenging situations. This would also give a reason for them to step out and connect with their age groups and overcome isolation. Installing alarm systems or wearable devices that can quickly alert authorities or family members in case of emergencies can go a long way in ensuring the security of senior citizens. Familiarizing seniors with how to use these systems effectively and encouraging them to wear or carry them at all times can go a long way in using tech as an enabler. These systems can provide a sense of security and enable prompt assistance in critical situations. Equally important is making public spaces more accessible for aging individuals. Manoj Sinha-led administration aided by the PMJHY- SEHat scheme has made huge strides in providing affordable or free health care to people. Now it can take a step further by initiating a special program for senior citizens. A start can be made by promoting regular health check-ups for aging individuals in Kashmir. Additionally, facilitate medication management by providing information on proper dosage, timing, and potential side effects of medications. Encourage seniors to follow prescribed medication schedules and offer assistance if needed. TELE-MANAS program piloted by IMHANS, Kashmir could be used as a lighthouse project, where top mental healthcare was provided through a phone call. Lastly, collaboration with local administration and law enforcement agencies is vital to enhance security for aging individuals in Kashmir. Establishing community policing programs that focus on the safety of seniors by checking and reporting on abuse of elders by family members or anyone else can be a huge deterrent and also provide a sense of security to the vulnerable senior population. Enhancing security and safety for aging individuals in Kashmir requires a comprehensive approach that addresses their unique needs and circumstances. By fostering community engagement, promoting personal safety measures, ensuring access to emergency response systems, improving accessibility in public spaces, prioritizing healthcare and mental well-being, and collaborating with the administration, we can create a safer and more secure environment for aging individuals in Kashmir.

