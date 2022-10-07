SRINAGAR, OCT 07: The 3rd UT Level Yogasana Sports Championship organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Yogasana Sports Association in Sher-I Kashmir Indoor Stadium Srinagar concluded here today.

Players from 15 districts and other institutions of the UT participated in the two day event which was one of the major yogasana events in recent times in which more than 370 athletes and 50 officials including judges from other districts and Sports Authority of India participated.

The fun-filled two day event witnessed a large crowd of spectators comprising of people from almost all age groups with majority of the students turning to the venue in the afternoon

On the final day, Secretary J&K sports Council, Nuzhat Gull presided over the function as the chief guest while Nuzhat Farooq Sports Officer Kashmir and Dr. Raqib Rasool Parrey Joint Secretary, J&K Yogasana Sports Association were guest of honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Council said tht more Yoga events are in pipeline and they shall be conducted as per the already notified ‘My Youth My Pride’ calendar and in addition to that classes for beginners shall be also held.

Nuzhat Gull said that making yoga a routine will be a great value addition to health and help fitness level to reach optimum level for which all of us are striving at present.

The events were held for both boys and girls age groups in the cadet 6-9 years, sub-junior boys 9-16 years, sub junior girls 9-14 years, junior boys 14-18 years, junior girls 14-18 YEARS, senior boys and girls in 18+ and above.

The events included a preliminary round for beginners followed by traditional yogasana, artistic single and pair as well as rhythmic pair.

Abhishek Sharma & Furkan Sopori in boys category and Soumya Gupta and Toiba Nazir in girls category were declared best players of the championship.

The championship was supervised and mentored by Anil Gupta , Yoga Coach, RCC Jammu , Shabir Ahmad Dar, RCC , Sringar, Suresh Kumar NIS Yoga Coach, representative of the Ladakh Yogasana sports Association.