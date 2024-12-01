Make RLM a movement, empower women: CS

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 30: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today while chairing the 8th Executive Council Meeting of J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) impressed upon the organization to make it a platform for enhancing the capacity of our women folk to attain leadership qualities across diverse fields.

The members of EC who attended the meeting included the Principal Secretary, Finance; Secretary, RDD, and MD, JKRLM.

Others who attended include the Secretary of the I&C Department; the Secretary of Technical, APD; Representatives of JK Bank, and concerned officers and officials of the Department.

Dulloo emphasized upon the organization to continuously work for enhancing the capacity of the SHGs by creating both backward and forward linkages with banks and other markets.

He urged them to focus on the creation of ‘A-Grade SHGs’ by helping them take up enterprises that would enable them to take 2nd, and 3rd doses of financial infusion for creating as many ‘Lakhpati Didis’ as possible. He maintained that it would also signify the sustainability of such SHGs when these would be eligible to secure the next doses of credit from RLM.

The Chief Secretary further advised widening the ambit of this program in convergence with other schemes like Mission YUVA and MUDRA etc to turn more youth towards successful entrepreneurship.

The Chief Secretary maintained that the role of the organization is much bigger than it plays currently. He remarked that with its interventions human capital could be raised which can be pivotal in raising awareness about different evils in the society here.

In her presentation, the MD, JKRLM, Shubra Sharma gave an outline of different activities and achievements made by the organization. She said that the organization had created nearly 90,000 SHGs covering about 7,15,000 households.

It was further disclosed that the organization has assisted around 69000 SHGs by providing a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 and 59000 of them with the Community Investment Fund of Rs 65,000 each.

The Council also discussed the proposal of JKRLM to get their HR Manual laid in line with the revised model HR manual of the MoRD. It also had on the agenda the establishment of community-managed training centers for which Rs 8 lakhs were said to be provided by GoI itself.

The meeting also discussed the agenda to impart training to Pashu Sakhis/ Krishi Sakhis as A-Help whose services shall be utilized for vaccination/ milk recording/ castrating, ration balancing, and as Maitri’s for providing AI facility at the doorstep of the farmer on incentive basis creating employment for hundreds of its members in the far-off areas of the UT.