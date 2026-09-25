Make in India completes 12 years

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the achievements of the ‘Make in India’ initiative as it completed 12 years.

In a post on X, Modi said the initiative had resulted in increased manufacturing, investment and exports from India, with the transformation visible across sectors.

“More made in India. More investment in India. More exports from India,” Modi said, adding that the change was visible across various sectors.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative was launched in September 2014 with the aim of promoting domestic manufacturing, attracting investment and strengthening India’s position as a global production hub.