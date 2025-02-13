In a bid to curb the misuse of telecom resources and enhance consumer protection, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced stricter regulations under the amended Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018. These amendments, announced on February 12, 2025, aim to combat unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) while ensuring legitimate marketing activities operate within a transparent framework.

The revised regulations come in response to evolving telemarketing practices that exploit telecom channels. The move follows a consultation process initiated on August 28, 2024, where TRAI sought industry feedback on key regulatory gaps. The amendments focus on tightening norms against unregistered telemarketers (UTMs), preventing the misuse of 10-digit numbers for marketing, enhancing consumer complaint mechanisms, and increasing accountability for senders and service providers.

No more 10-digit numbers for telemarketing

In a bid to improve transparency, TRAI has restricted commercial communication via standard 10-digit mobile numbers. Instead, a designated number series must be used: the ‘140’ series will continue for promotional calls, while the newly allocated ‘1600’ series will be used for transactional and service calls.

Easier reporting, faster action

Consumers can now lodge complaints against spam messages and calls from unregistered senders without pre-registering their communication preferences. TRAI has also simplified the complaint process—any report containing essential details will be treated as valid.

The window for reporting spam has been extended from three days to seven days, and telecom operators must now take action against UCC complaints within five days, down from the earlier 30-day limit. Additionally, the threshold for penalising senders has been lowered—from requiring 10 complaints in seven days to just five complaints within 10 days.

To ensure greater transparency, telecom providers must prominently display complaint registration options on their mobile apps and websites, making it easier for users to report violations.

Stronger penalties for repeat offenders

TRAI has introduced stringent penalties for habitual offenders. First-time violators will face a 15-day suspension of outgoing telecom services. Repeat offenders will see all their telecom resources—including PRI/SIP trunks—disconnected across all service providers for a year, with blacklisting. To further deter violations, TRAI has introduced financial disincentives for telecom operators failing to enforce the new regulations. Fines start at Rs 2 lakh for the first violation, Rs 5 lakh for the second, and Rs 10 lakh per subsequent offence.

Additionally, access providers are now mandated to enter legally binding agreements with registered senders and telemarketers, outlining their responsibilities and the penalties for non-compliance.

Empowering consumers with more control

Telecom operators must now provide a mandatory ‘opt-out’ option within promotional messages, making it easier for consumers to block unwanted marketing content. TRAI has also standardised message headers to help users differentiate between promotional (‘-P’), service (‘-S’), transactional (‘-T’), and government (‘-G’) communications. A separate category for government communications has been introduced to ensure essential messages are not missed. Additionally, brands must now wait 90 days before seeking fresh consent from users who have opted out of marketing communications.