Major relief for COVID-hit families in J&K: LG announces pension, other benefits

Srinagar: Extending a healing touch to the pandemic-hit people Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced a lifetime pension for senior citizens, a special scholarship for the orphans, and financial assistance for self-employment.

In a series of tweets, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a slew of measures to help the people affected by COVID and the lockdown.

“J&K government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to COVID19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided a special pension for life,” he said.

Sinha noted that the children, who have lost their parents to COVID 19 will be provided with a special scholarship by the government. “Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to COVID19. The government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor said financial assistance of Rs 1000 will be provided to people rendered jobless. “At a time when this global pandemic has rendered daily workers jobless, the government has decided to provide Rs 1000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months,” he said.

Sinha said the government has directed all concerned officers to ensure the supply of ration to all ration card holders on priority. “Installments of social welfare schemes like old-age pension, Laadli Beti and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately. In these challenging times, the Old-Age Homes, Orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations, etc,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor said the biggest priority is to defeat this pandemic. “I urge all of you to follow COVID appropriate behavior and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic,” he said.