Major General S S Slaria new GOC Kilo Force

Srinagar, Aug 30: Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria Monday took over from Major General H S Sahi as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Counter Insurgency Force Kilo.

An Army spokesperson in a statement said that Major General Slaria was commissioned into 10 Armoured Regiment in June 1990.

“An alumnus of National Defence Academy, the General Officer has attended Staff Courses at Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Command & General Staff College at Thailand, Higher Defence Management Course at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the prestigious NDC Course at Mirpur, Bangladesh,” the spokesperson said.

“In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held various prestigious instructor and staff appointments. He was instructor at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Directing Staff at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad. General Officer has commanded his own Regiment and later 254 (I) Armd Bde in High Altitude Area. He has held various important staff appointments prior to assuming the command of prestigious Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo),” he added.

He also did MSc from Madras University, M Phil (Strategic Management) from Osmania University and has cleared PhD NET exam from UGC.