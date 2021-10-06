Major among two army soldiers injured in Anantnag road accident

Annatnag: Two Army personnel including a major rank officer were injured on Wednesday when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a george at Verinag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag, officials said here.

Official sources said that Army Casper vehicle of 19 RR fell into the gorge at Upper Hallan, resulting in injuries to Army major and another soldier.

They said both the injured soldiers were evacuated to GMC Anantnag for treatment while the damaged vehicle is being retrieved.

The injured were identified as Major Chetan Prajapati and Lance Naik Prashar Ravi—(KNO)