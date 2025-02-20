Srinagar: In a major administrative reshuffle, the government has ordered the transfer and posting of several Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) across various divisions of Jammu and Kashmir. The changes have been implemented with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

As per the official order, Basharat Hussain, previously serving as DSP IRP 11 Bn, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Achabal, while Nisar Ahmad Khan, who was DSP CID SB Poonch, will now serve as DSP HQ Kulgam. Rayes Ahmed Mir has been posted as DSP CID SB Baramulla, following his tenure as DSP SOG Lolab. Similarly, Owaise Rashid, earlier SDPO Bijbehara, has been transferred to DSP HQ Ganderbal.

Among other key transfers, Abdul Raqeeb Malik has been shifted from SDPO Achabal to DSP SOG Rafiabad, and Abdul Majid Magray, who was serving as DSP DAR Handwara, will now take over as DSP PCR Kashmir. Meanwhile, Sajad Ahmad Malik, earlier DSP SOG Sangam, has been reassigned as DSP HQ Budgam, and Imtiaz Ahmed has been posted as DSP Security Jammu after his stint as DSP DAR Ramban.

Tahir Amin Sheikh, who was SDPO Chenani, will now serve as DSP DAR Jammu, while Jaswant Singh has been appointed as DSP SOG Anantnag after serving as SDPO Nowshera. In another significant move, Albeena Malik has been posted as DSP CICE Jammu, having previously served as SDPO Railways Jammu.

Further transfers include Sajad Ahmad, who moves from DSP DAR Kishtwar to DSP Traffic Ramban, and Arun Jamwal, who will now serve as SDPO Vijaypur after his tenure at DSP IR-20th Bn. Updesh Kumar has been shifted to SDPO Arnas from DSP SOG Gursai, Poonch, while Kuldeep Kumar takes over as DSP DAR Ramban from DSP Chanderkote, Ramban.

Additionally, Ishfaq Alam has been appointed DSP Traffic Srinagar, and Sahil Mahajan will now be SDPO Nowshera after serving as DSP SOG Jammu. In other key postings, Javaid Ahmad Lone has been transferred to DSP SOG Lolab from DSP DAR Shopian, and Vishal Manhas moves to DSP SOG Dessa Kastigarh.

The reshuffle also involves several officers being assigned new responsibilities in traffic, security, and CID wings. The administration has emphasized that these transfers aim to streamline law enforcement and enhance operational efficiency.

Moreover, three IPS officers from the 2021 batch have been instructed to report to SP Operations, Srinagar, for further duties. Their salary will be drawn from the office of SSP Srinagar until their substantive postings are determined by the government.