SRINAGAR, DEC 6: Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mussarat Islam, has emphasised upon the Superintending Engineers of all 06 O&M Circles of Kashmir Division to improve billing and collection efficiency which has a direct bearing on the revenue realisation and reduction in AT &C losses.

He passed these directions during a meeting held today to review the functioning of the corporation with focus on inspections and disconnections, revenue realisation, DT damages and strict adherence to curtailment schedule.

Chief Engineer, Distribution, Javed Yousuf Dar, Superintending Engineers of all O&M Circles, Executive Engineers of all Electric Divisions and SDOs attended the meeting.

Laying emphasis on strict adherence to curtailment schedule, MD reiterated the earlier directions passed by the Principal Secretary Power and impressed upon all the officers to ensure that no unscheduled power cuts are undertaken. He also laid stress on maintaining strict vigil over feeders which are vulnerable to power pilferage by way of hooking, bypass of meters and exceeding agreed load.

The meeting was informed that KPDCL has conducted 14,893 inspections during the month of November and imposed a fine of Rs.1.80 crore. As many as 995 illegal connections were regularised and a load of 2.9 MW added. The KPDCL went into overdrive in the last 10 days of November, following complaints of large-scale hooking and non-payment of dues by defaulting consumers.

MD KPDCL and Chief Engineer (Distribution) appreciated the escalated drives of inspections and disconnections which are crucial to improvement in power scenario, especially in peak winter months.

During the current financial year, KPDCL has conducted 78,673 inspections and regularised 31,706 connections in Kashmir Division, the meeting was informed. KPDCL has also disconnected 13229 consumers for want of non-payment of energy dues, for which Rs.4.83 crore arrears were collected from defaulting consumers in November alone.

Appreciating the performance of all Electric Divisions in launching a massive drive against power pilferage, MD KPDCL advised all the Executive Engineers to improve billing and collection efficiency, which is at the core of bringing down AT&C losses. He fixed the responsibility of concerned SDOs to further improve revenue realisation, which will be continuously monitored.

Expressing concern over slight increase in DT damage rate, MD KPDCL directed all AEEs to maintain log of damaged transformers and its replacement within the timelines fixed by keying in relevant details on the newly revised designated portal.

MD KPDCL also directed SEs to prepare Circle-wise post-snow preparedness plans for real time restoration of power supply. He advised the SEs to also keep an eye on weather forecast which shall allow them mobilise men and machinery in advance.