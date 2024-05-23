`Maintain high level of vigilance’: DGP, GoC 16 Corps chair security review meeting

Poonch, May 22: A high-level Joint Security Review Meeting was conducted today in Poonch, co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps and the Director General of Police (DGP). The meeting was attended by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, ADGP (Law and Order), and various Formation Commanders.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held to synergize ongoing operations and review preparations in anticipation of forthcoming events. The focus was on enhancing coordination and ensuring robust security measures across the region.

The GOC 16 Corps and the DGP emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness to effectively address any potential security challenges. The ADGPs and Formation Commanders provided valuable insights and updates on the current security situation and outlined strategic measures to bolster security protocols.

The Joint Security Review Meeting underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The leaders reiterated their resolve to work in unison and adapt to evolving security dynamics.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to safeguard the region and a pledge to continue collaborative efforts for enhanced security.

On Tuesday, Director General of Police R R Swain issued a stern warning saying that anyone found aiding those who seek to disrupt peace and development will face strict legal consequences.

DGP Swain, who held a security review of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and Shiv Khori temple in Reasi, emphasized the necessity of robust and proactive measures to ensure public safety.

“Anyone found aiding those who seek to harm peace and development will be dealt with firmly under the law,” he said.

The DGP held interaction with jawans and officers, where he reiterated the need for diligence and responsibility in maintaining security.

“There is a need for robust and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of people,” he said.

He inaugurated various facilities for officers and officials, underscoring the importance of a strong security framework.

Swain discussed countermeasures with jurisdiction officers, highlighting the importance of thwarting attempts to destabilize peace.

The DGP noted that with an organizational strength of over 1.20 lakh, each Inspector rank officer oversees about 1,000 individuals.

He stressed that these officers must exhibit substantial pride in their community service, rooted in honesty and dedication.

During his visit, DGP Swain, along with other senior officers, paid tribute at the Martyr’s Memorial and inaugurated new facilities.

He also distributed tablets to Beat officers and provided Close User Group (CUG) numbers to jurisdictional officers.