`Main Hoon Mard Tangewala…’: DEO Baramulla flags-off  tonga rally to boost voter engagement

BARAMULLA, MAY 02: In a dynamic display of democratic fervor, the District Election Officer (DEO) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa in presence of Nodal Officer MCC, Syed Qamar Sajad, Nodal Officer MCMC, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina, today flagged-off first of its kind Tonga Rally from Dak Bungalow Baramulla, aimed at enhancing voter awareness and inspiring people to actively participate in the Lok Sabha Elections on 20th of May in the 1- Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

The unique Tonga rally which passed through the streets of main Baramulla town before culminating at the historic Cement Bridge, garnered widespread participation from the local community, emphasizing the importance of maximum participation in the electoral process.

Speaking during the ceremony, the DEO underscored that the goal of organizing these events and rallies is to promote electoral literacy and spread awareness of the election process, thereby empowering the electorates, especially the first-time voters to actively participate in the elections.

The DEO further elaborated on the efforts of the district administration in educating the voters through a series of vibrant activities carried out under SVEEP to maximize participation in the electoral process and said that the frequency of such activities will only intensify as the poll day for 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency is approaching.

Later, the DEO flagged off a student rally from the Dak Bungalow Baramulla, witnessing an enthusiastic participation of hundreds of students driven by fervor to educate and inspire first-time voters, urging them to actively engage in the electoral process.

The rally traversed through the streets of Baramulla town, with students fervently waving placards and echoing powerful slogans, urging the community to actively participate in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency on the 20th of May.