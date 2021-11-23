A rare camaraderie after weeks of bickerings in the Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model Umar Riaz for calling him names on the show last week.

“Main haat jodd ke maafi maangta hoon, par mera woh intention nahi tha. Jab bhi hum bahar jaayenge ikhhate baith ke show dekhenge,” Karan said.

Umar accepted his apology and at the same time made Karan understand how he would feel if he had made such a comment against him in front of Pratik Sehajpal. Umar shared with Karan that he has an emotional connection with him.

“Karan se dosti tootne ka darr nahi hai, mujhe pasand hai Karan. But if Karan says these things, I won’t accept it. I am someone who won’t tolerate these things and friendship, love doesn’t matter to him when such a thing happens. At the same time, I am not one of those who hear something from someone and decide to break ties with a friend. I will definitely have a chat with him about it. My relationship with him is not so weak that it would break because someone comes inside the house,” Umar said.

Earlier, netizens have rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss.

It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey).

Umar, who was taken by surprise, claimed that he did not know that this is what Karan, whom he treats like a brother, thinks of him. He said if Karan finds him a ‘gadha’ and his ways idiotic, he cannot do anything about it and change his perspective.

Umar did, however, reveal that he voted Teja for the VIP Zone to show support for Karan and his bond with him.

He thanked the press for bringing the matter to his attention and peacefully closed the subject without getting into an ugly fight with Karan. Umar’s calm and composed answer impressed the viewers who have now taken over Twitter to shower some support on him.

“#UmarRiaz you are a pure soul Red heart It was visible how hurt you were and those two were again laughing. Honestly Karan and Teja you are shameless to a different level these days. #BiggBoss15,” said a user.

Another user pointed out Umar and Karan’s priorities on the show. The user claimed that while Umar keeps Karan on top, for the latter only Teja is important.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster in Bigg Boss 15. His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of this reality show.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Saba too has broken her silence about the rumors. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Saba has also made a video supporting Umar in Bigg Boss 15. She has shared it on her social media. “After I made a video for Umar and shared it on Instagram, some people have been trolling me and saying nasty things. I feel that’s not needed because all I wanted to do by making that video is show my support for Umar. He is doing well on the show and I wish he does better and goes much ahead. I feel that he needs to show more of his straightforward side in the house,” she said.

Later Bigg Boss host Salman Khan finally broke his silence and complimented Umar Riaz for controlling his temper in the House.

Salman Khan told him that he is playing a good game. Salman also pulled up contestant Pratik Sehajpal for bullying Rajiv Adatia. The host also pulled up the others in the show for not standing up for Rajiv when Pratik was bullying him.