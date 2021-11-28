SRINAGAR: A video of former chief minister Omar Abdullah offering a slice of cake to `birthday boy’ Ali Muhammad Sagar with a punchline `main aap ko malai laga raha hoon’ is breaking the internet.

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar turned 62 on Saturday. Party colleagues celebrated his birthday at Ramban as the Omar-led team is on a tour to Chenab valley.

“Here’s wishing Ali Muhammad Sagar Sahib a very Happy Birthday. Long life, good health, happiness, peace, and prosperity!!” Omar tweeted.

Wishing my senior colleague & @JKNC_ stalwart Ali Mohd Sagar Sahib (General Secretary) a very happy birthday. We are celebrating his birthday with a public meeting up in Gool area of Ramban district 😀 pic.twitter.com/tty4zepTgs — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 27, 2021

Late in the evening, Omar along with other party colleagues celebrated Sagar’s birthday in style. A cake embossed with National Conference’s red flag with a plough sign was also cut on this occasion.

Offering a slice to Sagar, Omar jovially said: “Main aap ko malai laga raha hoon’.

“Thoda sa khilna hai. Yahan cream hi cream hai. Sagar Sahab main aap ko malai laga raha hoon,” Omar said as the crowd burst into peals of laughter..

Earlier, sweet birthday messages were shared by National Conference leaders to pep up Sagar on his birthday. “NC stalwart Ali Mohd Sagar Sahib (General Secretary) a very happy birthday. We are celebrating his birthday with a public meeting up in the Gool area of Ramban district Grinning face,” tweeted National Conference from its official handle.

“Signing off on a good note & Best clip. Surely Can’t be better than this. A memorable one, “ tweeted Salman Sagar, NC youth leader, and senior Sagar’s son.

Imran Nabi Dar tweeted: “A memorable one indeed. Allah bless both”.