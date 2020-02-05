Maiden meeting of draft J&K Film Policy 2020: Govt to develop vibrant film ecosystem in JK

Jammu, Feb 5: The maiden meeting on draft Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy 2020 was Wednesday held under the chairpersonship of Joint Director Jammu, Namrita Dogra.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director AV, Rakesh Dubey, Information Officer, Jahangir Ahmed, Information Officer, Ashu Kumari, Film Production Officer, Afaq Gadda besides various stakeholders attended the meeting including Mushtaq Kak, Actor/Director, Sandeep Verma, Actor/Director, Atul Duggal, Film Maker, Abhishek Bharti, Director, Sudesh K Verma, Producer–Director, Raman Vats, Representative from Earnest & Young and Satyam Mengi, Representative from Earnest & Young.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on various aspects of the forthcoming Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy 2020 to ensure development of a vibrant and inclusive film ecosystem in the UT of J&K and establishing the region as first choice for film makers.

Addressing the meeting, the Joint Director stressed on importance of a Single Window mechanism, which has been provided for in the policy. This shall ensure timely provision of all statuary permits and clearances, she added.

Emphasizing the importance of this Policy as one of the key sectoral policy under the ambit of Investors Summit, she said that incorporating the status of Industry to the film sector will boost participation in this sector in J&K and also help local aspirants to easily avail all the incentives provided by the Industrial Policy in the service sector.

Highlighting the policy framed by Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization, JK Global Investors Summit, she said that the Government is trying to make all possible efforts in achieving creation of a vibrant film ecosystem by establishing nationally competitive infrastructure, renovation and upgradation of the existing infrastructure, administrative and attractive package of assistance to ease film making in J&K.

Joint Director requested all stake holders to submit their feedback, which can be incorporated to create an inclusive policy for development of a better film ecosystem.

The Stakeholders welcomed this initiative by the government to introduce a film policy which can be a major source of wealth creation, employment generation and effective tool and platform for preservation of culture and expression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and gave their valuable inputs on the same.

They also stressed upon development of infrastructure for film screening, together with the revival of closed cinema halls and up gradation of existing cinema halls.

Earlier, representative from the Earnest & Young, Raman Vats, presented the Draft Film policy to the participants, deliberating on its various insights. The policy sets the vision to transform UT into a unique film destination.

Various modalities for the infrastructure development for film shooting and production which have been incorporated in the Draft Policy were discussed with the stake holders including setting up of Film City & Television Studios, development of shooting locales, up-gradation of Film and TV institutes besides expansion of their scope.

Taking into consideration the impact of social media in knowledge and information dissemination, the policy shall also ensure a strong on-line presence co-mapped with tourism culture and security to inform and assist all potential film makers and investors.

The policy shall also have a provision for setting up of Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council which will take several initiatives to promote the UT as a leading destination for shooting and production of all feature and non-feature content films, digital content and television shows.