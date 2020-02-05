News
Maiden meeting of draft J&K Film Policy 2020: Govt to develop vibrant film ecosystem in JK
Jammu, Feb 5: The maiden meeting on draft Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy 2020 was Wednesday held under the chairpersonship of Joint Director Jammu, Namrita Dogra.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director AV, Rakesh Dubey, Information Officer, Jahangir Ahmed, Information Officer, Ashu Kumari, Film Production Officer, Afaq Gadda besides various stakeholders attended the meeting including Mushtaq Kak, Actor/Director, Sandeep Verma, Actor/Director, Atul Duggal, Film Maker, Abhishek Bharti, Director, Sudesh K Verma, Producer–Director, Raman Vats, Representative from Earnest & Young and Satyam Mengi, Representative from Earnest & Young.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on various aspects of the forthcoming Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy 2020 to ensure development of a vibrant and inclusive film ecosystem in the UT of J&K and establishing the region as first choice for film makers.
Addressing the meeting, the Joint Director stressed on importance of a Single Window mechanism, which has been provided for in the policy. This shall ensure timely provision of all statuary permits and clearances, she added.
Emphasizing the importance of this Policy as one of the key sectoral policy under the ambit of Investors Summit, she said that incorporating the status of Industry to the film sector will boost participation in this sector in J&K and also help local aspirants to easily avail all the incentives provided by the Industrial Policy in the service sector.
Highlighting the policy framed by Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization, JK Global Investors Summit, she said that the Government is trying to make all possible efforts in achieving creation of a vibrant film ecosystem by establishing nationally competitive infrastructure, renovation and upgradation of the existing infrastructure, administrative and attractive package of assistance to ease film making in J&K.
Joint Director requested all stake holders to submit their feedback, which can be incorporated to create an inclusive policy for development of a better film ecosystem.
The Stakeholders welcomed this initiative by the government to introduce a film policy which can be a major source of wealth creation, employment generation and effective tool and platform for preservation of culture and expression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and gave their valuable inputs on the same.
They also stressed upon development of infrastructure for film screening, together with the revival of closed cinema halls and up gradation of existing cinema halls.
Earlier, representative from the Earnest & Young, Raman Vats, presented the Draft Film policy to the participants, deliberating on its various insights. The policy sets the vision to transform UT into a unique film destination.
Various modalities for the infrastructure development for film shooting and production which have been incorporated in the Draft Policy were discussed with the stake holders including setting up of Film City & Television Studios, development of shooting locales, up-gradation of Film and TV institutes besides expansion of their scope.
Taking into consideration the impact of social media in knowledge and information dissemination, the policy shall also ensure a strong on-line presence co-mapped with tourism culture and security to inform and assist all potential film makers and investors.
The policy shall also have a provision for setting up of Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council which will take several initiatives to promote the UT as a leading destination for shooting and production of all feature and non-feature content films, digital content and television shows.
News
For setting up of new Industrial Estates:13,665 kanals transferred to Industries Dept
Jammu, Feb 5: The Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu accorded sanction to the transfer of over 13,665 Kanals of State/Government land for establishment of industrial estates at the identified locations in 10 Districts of J&K which includes Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama and Udhampur.
The decision will help to create a land bank for development of new industrial estates/ventures in the said districts thereby providing much needed boost to the local entrepreneurs/ industry, provide opportunity to young and aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to set up their own industrial units and expand employment opportunities.
The Government is making serious efforts to showcase the potential of J&K in different sectors and bring it on the industrial map of the country. In this regard, the Government has planned to organize ‘Global Investors Summit’ in J&K. Availability of land will be a major factor for setting up of new and soft industries particularly employment generating ventures.
In another decision, the Administrative Council accorded sanction to transfer of land measuring 88 Kanals, 09 Marla situated in village Edipora Bomai, Tehsil Zainageer, District Baramulla to Higher Education Department for establishment of Government Degree College, Bomai. With the transfer of land, building and other requisite infrastructure for the Degree College can be built to provide youth of the area access to higher education.
News
Govt all set to tackle Coronavirus, no need to panic: Atal Dullo
Jammu, Feb 5: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today said that there is no need to panic about the novel coronavirus as the health machinery is fully geared up to tackle the threat.
He said that there is no confirmed case of the virus infection, so far, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and all the samples taken have been tested as negative.
The FC said that government is vigilant and taking regular updates on the situation and requested the people not to panic due to this deadly virus. “The administration is completely alert and making all preventive measures towards ensuring safety of the people”, he maintained.
He said that adequate arrangements have been made at the government run hospitals to face any such eventuality. He said that isolation wards have been kept at the hospitals where team of doctors and paramedics have been deployed to observe people with the symptoms.
The FC further said that proper protocol is being followed as suggested by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and samples are being taken of the people who come from China or other virus affected country. He said that hoardings have also been placed at the airports and other places educating people about the virus besides helpline numbers have also been made available at these locations. However, he advised for maintaining basic hand and personal hygiene as a precautionary measure.
News
Strengthening healthcare infrastructure across J&K, one of the key priorities of the Government: LG
KAKRYAL, FEBRUARY 04: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today said that the Government has put the strengthening of healthcare infrastructure across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as one of its key priorities. The Lt Government made these remarks during the Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony of the 4th Batch of B.Sc. Nursing students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing (SMVDCoN), Kakryal and the Annual Day function of the institution held at the Matrika Auditorium of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.
Dr. Ashok Bhan and Maj. Gen. (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma, Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University; Sh. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Ms. Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; Ms. Rashmi Wazir, SSP Reasi; Sh. Vivek Verma, Additional CEO of the Board and Sh. Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Commandant, CRPF 6th Bn. were present on the occasion.
Speaking during an impressive function, the Lt Governor emphasized on expanding and strengthening of healthcare facilities in J&K and highlighted various initiatives being taken by the government to provide the best possible medi-care facilities to the people, particularly in the remote and border areas. Aimed at achieving the objective of extending the facilities of affordable healthcare to even the most relegated sections of the society; the Government has made functional new Government Medical Colleges and further, 2 AIIMS are being established in J&K, he maintained.
Referring to the Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony, the Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, observed that it was an important occasion for every nursing student as it marked the commitment of a nurse to adhere to the highest professional values and standards. He congratulated the student nurses for embarking on a noble profession like Nursing which is a vital component of any healthcare system and lauded their parents for choosing the profession of nursing for their wards.
The Lt Governor underlined the importance of capacity building of the Nursing College through collaborations with the Nursing Institutions of repute for providing top quality nursing education to the students at the said institution. He called for exploring the opportunities of job placements for the passing-out students of the Nursing College for their better career prospects.
The Lt Governor observed that in the time of rapid healthcare infrastructure development, the role of professional Nursing colleges becomes much more significant as it would be these colleges that would complement the Government’s efforts by making available trained and professionals workforce from the region itself. He impressed upon the student nurses to serve the humanity with the commitment and dedication. At the same time, he advised the medical professional to take care of themselves as well. He also congratulated the management, faculty and staff of SMVD College of Nursing.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor gave away awards to the students who have excelled in academics and co-curricular activities during the past year. He also released October-December 2019 issue of Shrine Board’s Quarterly Newsletter ‘Trikuta’.
Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shiv Kumar Sharma, Member of the Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body of the Nursing College, during his welcome address, highlighted the achievements of the College in academics and extra-curricular activities during the past one year.
A musical play on the life of Florence Nightingale performed by the students of the Nursing College was highly appreciated by the audience.
Earlier, all the Nursing students of 4th Batch of the College participated in the Lamp Lighting ceremony and thereafter, Dr. Shailla Cannie, Principal of the College administered Oath to the students for rendering professional, ethical and selfless service. Dr. Sunil Sharma, Deputy CEO of the Shrine Board and Administrator of SMVDCoN, presented Vote of Thanks.
Among others, present on the occasion were members of the Governing Body of the SMVDCoN, senior Civil and Police officers, besides faculty of the SMVDU, faculty and staff of the Nursing College, students and their parents as well as officers and staff of SMVDSB.