Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Electric SUVs Set to Launch Tomorrow: Key Details

Mahindra’s electric vehicles wing is up to something fascinating. The automaker has confirmed the launch of two new electric SUVs in the country tomorrow. Mahindra Electric claims that it is presenting two new sub-brands to the Indian audience -XEV and BE, with their flagship products – 9e and 6e, respectively. The XEV 9e and BE 6e aim to pull the triggers to fast-forward electric car adoption in the country with their sleek designs and tech-laden cabins. In fact, Mahindra has developed an all-new born-electric platform, called the INGLO Architecture. What’s exciting about these SUVs? Well, let’s talk about it.

Mahindra INGLO Architecture: Battery & Range

This platform can be used to offer two battery options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. The Indian automaker promises that it will be capable of offering best-in-class range and efficiency. It will have an LFP (Lithium iron phosphate) battery, reinforcing the safety quotient and durability. The platform supports DC fast charging of up to 175 kW, bringing the 20 to 80 per cent time to just 20 minutes. All of this will make the vehicle capable of producing 170-210 kW (231-286 hp). Chances are, the EVs will initially get a rear-wheel-drive system while later the brand might start offering an all-wheel-drive system.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Exterior Design

The Mahindra XEV 9e is designed on the ethos of an electrified coupe avatar of the XUV 700. It gets a prominent triangular headlight setup with connecting DRLs covering the width of the car. The character lines present on the car give it a rather muscular look while adding a quotient of modernity with an illuminated logo. Very similar to the 6e, the XEV 9e also gets aerodynamically superior wheels.

Cabin & Features

Taking it up a notch, the XEV 9e will get a completely new dashboard with a triple-screen setup. It is likely to have three 12.3-inch screens which will use the brand’s Adrenox software. Along with this, the electric SIV will have a two-spoke wheel with an illuminated logo and a centre console that might be inspired by the one used on the XUV700. As regards the equipment list, it will get all the features of the XUV 700, with a few extras.

Mahindra BE 6e

Exterior Design

The design of BE 6e screams modernity while emanating an aggressive aura with sharp lines and rather big wheel arches. Adding to it, the car gets the headlights placed at an angle which are complemented by the J-shaped DRLs. To make it stand out, the brand has added a hood scoop which might be aerodynamically important for the design. Furthermore, the car gets an illuminated BE logo on the hood. Complementing this design are aerodynamically superior wheels.

Cabin & Features

As per the teaser images and spy shots revealed earlier, the BE 6e will come with a twin-screen setup consisting of 12.3-inch screens with a floating wraparound setup. To complement this driver-centric environment, the brand has added a two-spoke steering wheel which gets a modern appeal with an illuminated logo. It will also get a large glass roof to add to the appeal. The SUV will come equipped with features like ADAS, 360 camera and more.