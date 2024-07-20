Mahindra has revealed the 5-door version of the Thar, named Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will be called the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Yes, that’s the name and it will make its debut on August 15th, just like the current generation Thar made its debut on the same date four years ago. Along with the name, the company also released a teaser video, which gives a proper look at the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Along with the addition of two doors and increased length and wheelbase, the Thar Roxx gets subtle updates to the design as well, which include new circular headlights and the grille is new too. But there is no mistaking that the new Mahindra SUV belongs to the ‘Thar’ family.

The Thar 5-door’s engine choices are likely to include a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L diesel engine options. There will be both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices on offer. The Thar Roxx will come equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain, comprising a low-ratio gearbox, mechanical locking differential on the rear axle, and brake-locking front axle. Mahindra could also offer a two-wheel drive variant(s), to keep prices competitive.

The prices for the Mahindra Thar 5-door could start from around ₹ 13 lakh and top out at around ₹ 25 lakh, ex-showroom.