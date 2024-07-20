Auto

Mahindra has revealed the 5-door version of the Thar, named Thar Roxx

5ti6i49o mahindra thar

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will be called the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Yes, that’s the name and it will make its debut on August 15th, just like the current generation Thar made its debut on the same date four years ago. Along with the name, the company also released a teaser video, which gives a proper look at the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Along with the addition of two doors and increased length and wheelbase, the Thar Roxx gets subtle updates to the design as well, which include new circular headlights and the grille is new too. But there is no mistaking that the new Mahindra SUV belongs to the ‘Thar’ family.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The Thar 5-door’s engine choices are likely to include a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L diesel engine options. There will be both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices on offer. The Thar Roxx will come equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain, comprising a low-ratio gearbox, mechanical locking differential on the rear axle, and brake-locking front axle. Mahindra could also offer a two-wheel drive variant(s), to keep prices competitive.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The prices for the Mahindra Thar 5-door could start from around ₹ 13 lakh and top out at around ₹ 25 lakh, ex-showroom.

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article newFile Hello Kitty might look like a cat, but she is not
Next Article WhatsApp Image 2024 07 20 at 18.07.50 d62a9b2a Want J&K women entrepreneurs to build global brands; LG launches `Hausla 2.0’
Leave a comment