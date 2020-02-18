Mahashivratri celebrations: Provide essential commodities to Pandits: Div Com to DCs

Srinagar, Feb 18: For smooth celebration of Mahashivratri festival across the Kashmir Division, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to provide essential commodities to Pandit Community areas on priority.

He further directed them to establish Fisheries, Lotus stems (Nadru), Vegetables, Walnut and floriculture stalls in Pandit colonies and at temples. For hassle free distribution of food items, senior officers were asked to deployed functionaries every minority area for monitoring.

Concerned departments were asked to launch an intense market checking on daily basis to curb black marketing of essential commodities during the festival and to ensure availability of essential commodities like Mutton, Chicken, Vegetables, fruits, Bakery and confectionery in the markets as per the notified rates and quality standards.

The Divisional Commissioner was reviewing the arrangements put in place by the district administrations for the smooth celebration of Mahashivratri festival across the valley.

He sought feedback from Deputy Commissioners regarding preparations for the smooth celebration of the festival.

It was informed that major congregation will be held at Shankaracharya temple in the city where devotees perform day long special prayers. Temples in other districts will also hold similar kind of gatherings.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Fisheries department to deploy mobile fish vans at various places in the city. Besides, local fishermen will install their vending shops at Habba Kadal and Ganpatyar localities.

Power Department was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the eve of Mahashivratri festival at all temples where huge congregations are expected. Public Health Engineering will make adequate measures for providing the round the clock water supply in Pandit areas and temples with the deployment of water tankers at the locations.

The Food Department will distribute ration including Rice, Atta, Sugar, K-oil and LPG cylinders in Pandit areas as per notified rates.

SMC will deploy dedicated man power to start cleanliness drive in Pandit areas, temples and the main congregation places besides Urban Local Bodies and Block Development Councils will take care of sanitation in their jurisdictions.

RTO, Kashmir in consultation with the SSP Traffic City, Rural Kashmir and RTC will make necessary arrangements for inter and intra district transportation services on the routes leading to the temples for convivences of the devotees.

The Div Com directed Fire and Emergency services to ensure availability of fire tenders at all temples and Pandit community areas.

On the festival occasion, Health services will set up medical aid camps at all important locations and will ensure round the clock functioning of all Public Health Centres.

He directed DCs to deploy Magistrates at all the important locations with necessary arrangements for the upcoming festival. Concerned departments were asked to work in close coordination for the smooth celebration of Mahashivratri festival.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Director FCS&CA, Chief Engineer KPDCL, RTO Kashmir, SSP Taffic (Rural), Joint Director Fisheries, Joint Commissioner SMC, Deputy Directors of Horticulture ( Planning & Marketing), Agriculture, Health Services & Fire, Emergency services and other concerned officials were present in the meeting where as nine Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated the meeting through video conferencing.