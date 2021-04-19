Maharashtra overtakes California as state with highest number of COVID cases in the world

Amid rising cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID19 related situation today. The Covid-19 surged continued on Monday with India recording 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in 24 hours. The active cases in India stand at 19,29,329. The total number of cases stands at 150,61,919. So far, 129,53,821 people have recovered from the virus in India.

According to latest coronavirus tally, Maharashtra has overtaken California (USA) as the state/province with the highest number of cases in the world. While Maharashtra numbers stand at 3.84 million, California is 3.72 million. Ten states/UTs report more than 10,000 new cases, while five states/UTs report more than 100 new deaths.

Maharashtra has declared six states — Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat— as sensitive origins. Those travelling from here will need to carry a negative RT PCR report. They will be stamped and have to go under home quarantine for 15 days. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed in case of a violation.

As the situation pertaining to coronavirus in Delhi continues to grow grim, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today.

According to reports, more curbs, including weekday curfews, are likely to be announced in Delhi post meeting.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has also written to Union Minister Piyush Goyal saying that oxygen meant for Delhi is being diverted to other states. Delhi on Sunday logged the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while 161 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate also shot up to 29.74 per cent. Around 20,159 people have recovered from the infection. There are a total of 74,941 active cases in the national capital and the death toll jumped to 12,121.