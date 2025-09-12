Maharashtra Govt Contributes ₹5 Crore to J&K CM’s Relief Fund

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra Government for contributing ₹5 crore to the J&K Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a statement issued by the CM’s office, he said the generous support from Maharashtra reflects a spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility among states.

“Such gestures go a long way in strengthening the bonds of unity and mutual support across the country,” the Chief Minister said.

The contribution will be used to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

[KNT]