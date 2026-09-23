Maharaja Hari Singh’s Accession Decision Was Wise, Benefited J&K: Dr Darakshan

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson and senior BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi has hailed Maharaja Hari Singh’s decision to accede to India, saying the erstwhile ruler’s “wisdom” has benefited the region immensely.

Speaking on the birth anniversary celebrations of the erstwhile Dogra ruler, Dr Andrabi said, “Today is the day of Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday. At that time, he took the decision that when our whole India became free, the princely status would go with India.”

And the decision he took, today we are seeing how wisely he took the decision, how much we have benefited from it, that today we are with India and our country, she said.

Highlighting the Maharaja’s administrative legacy, the BJP leader said his governance model was built on inclusivity and equal rights for all communities.

At that time, the administration he had done, how he gave the education system, medical facilities, canals, and all the facilities given to people… in his court, there were Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and everyone had to get equal rights, Andrabi said.

All the ministers were with him — Muslims, Hindus — and the courtiers were with him, Hindus, Muslims. He did not have one party, but he kept all the parties equal, ran this Jammu and Kashmir, and with India, gave happiness to this Jammu and Kashmir, she added.