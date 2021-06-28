Mahadev peak to Tarsar lake: Kashmiris embark on trekking expedition to beat lockdown blues

Srinagar: For the last three years, sports enthusiast Mujeeb Ahmad is sitting home.

Once a hunk, he has gained extra kilos given the sedentary lifestyle. Sensing trouble, he decided to resume workouts and participate in adventure sports.

To begin with, he embarked on a trekking expedition to Bangus valley in north Kashmir.

“It was my first trekking expedition and I really enjoyed every bit of it. From mountain climbing to a peaceful nap under the open sky, I felt refreshed and relieved,” he said.

Impressed by Kashmir’s natural beauty, Mujeeb now plans to undertake another expedition.

Mujeeb is not an isolated case. Beating lockdown blues, trekking activities in Kashmir have picked up in the last few weeks especially after COVID-19 numbers have started coming down. It has instilled confidence among the people who are ready to venture out and beat lockdown blues.

Currently, a large number of hikers can be seen trekking in the woods. For the last few weeks, many groups scaled mighty Mahadev, the highest peak in Srinagar, Kausarnag and Naranag in the south and central Kashmir respectively.

Riyaz Ahmad Pakhtoon, owner of Kashmir Alpine Lakes Trek, said many local groups are embarking on trekking expeditions across the valley.

He said that inquiries too have started coming from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

“Enquiries are coming but they are less as of now. Right now, mostly locals hire tents and other equipment for trekking expeditions. Great lakes of Tarsar and Marsar are favorite jaunt among trekkers,” he said.