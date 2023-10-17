SRINAGAR: Administration on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the “custodial death” of a rape accused in police lockup in Surankote area of this district, officials said.

District Magistrate Poonch Yasin M Choudhary (IAS) appointed Mohammad Jahangir Khan (JKAS), Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar (Executive Magistrate 1st Class), as the inquiry officer and asked him to conduct a “comprehensive magisterial inquiry” into the incident and the circumstances leading to the custodial death of Ulfat Hussain son of Lal Hussain of Marhote Surankote.

The inquiry order was passed by the District Magistrate after a report from SDM Surankote, stating that Ulfat Hussain “attempted suicide by hanging inside the Surankote Police Station lockup on 16th October, 2023 (Monday).”

“The deceased was implicated in FIR No. 314/2023 U/S 376 and 366 of the IPC and was apprehended by the police based on a complaint filed by (a woman) on 9th October 2023,” the report was quoted in the DM’s order, a copy of which lies with GNS reads, adding, “the family members of the deceased have requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ulfat Hussain.”

Considering the report, the District Magistrate ordered the magisterial inquiry into the death.

