Apple CEO Tim Cook is on an India visit these days and is meeting people from all walks of life.

He especially bonded with several notable Bollywood celebs and popular figures from the business and technological platforms.

During Cook’s ongoing visit to India, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen connecting with him and treating him to Mumbai’s famous Vada Pav.

Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav! pic.twitter.com/ZA7TuDfUrv — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 17, 2023

The actress, who posted a candid photo of herself with Tim Cook on social media, commented, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”