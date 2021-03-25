‘Made me smile’: KP reacts as PM Modi wishes Imran; wants India-Pak ‘reunited on and off field’

Former international cricketer Kevin Pietersen has said that it would be a dream come true to see India and Pakistan engage both on and off the field.

The former England captain Wednesday replied to a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he wished Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after the latter contracted COVID-19.

Imran, a former Pakistan Cricket captain, had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

This tweet by @narendramodi to @ImranKhanPTI made me smile!

It would be a dream come true, to see India & Pak reunited and engaging both on & off the field!

We all need each other & this year has shown us that!



Let’s all hope a healthy friendship is on its way!



🙏🏽 https://t.co/jECZLQCDlI — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 24, 2021

Pietersen, while quote retweeting PM Modi’s tweet, wrote that that the response by the Indian prime minister made him smile while adding that “we all need each other and this year has shown us that”. The former England batsman, who was recently in India for the Road Safety World Series, further said that he hopes a healthy friendship is on its way.

