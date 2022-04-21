Wedding bells are ringing for Indian skipper KL Rahul who is set to tie a knot with actress Athiya Shetty.

ADVERTISEMENT

KL Rahul has been dating Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, for over three years now.

Pinkvilla quoting sources said the couple is ready to take wedding vows.

Pinkvilla reported that it will be yet another “big fat Bollywood wedding” towards the end of 2022 since the couple desires to get married during winters.

Pinkvilla quoting a source close to the bride’s family said Shettys revealed that preparations have already begun. Given Suniel, the bride’s father, and Rahul, the future son-in-law’s Mangalorean, the couple are reported to have a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Suniel refused to comment or confirm the news when Pinkvilla approached him.

The couple made their relationship official through Instagram last year after the cricketer posted an affectionate birthday post for his soon-to-be wife on her 29th birthday. Sharing an adorable picture of the two making silly faces, Rahul captained the post, “happy birthday my [heart emoji].”

Ever since that, they have not shied away from sharing cute moments from their relationship with friends and fans alike on the media-sharing app. It is no secret that the duo is madly in love with each other, and their cheesy Instagram pictures tell it all. Recently, Rahul and Athiya starred in an eyewear brand advertisement together, one of their first collaborations as a couple.

According to the publication, both families are close to each other as well. Athiya’s brother Ahan and father Suniel Shetty seem to be close to the sportsman and have often stood up to his defence to shut down trolls during his cricket matches.