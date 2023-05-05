Srinagar: Impressed by its cultural heritage, landscape, and diverse traditions, India’s top marriage planners are out to promote Kashmir as a popular wedding destination.

For the last couple of years, Kashmir has emerged as one of the leading destinations for weddings, pre-wedding, and other ceremonies.

As such wedding planners are motivating people across the country to select Kashmir as their destination for marriage and pre and post-marriage functions.

Gunjan Bansal CEO and founder of L-amore Weddings told The Kashmir Monitor that she is heavily promoting Kashmir as a wedding destination among her clientele throughout the country.

“I am working on the promotion part of Kashmir as a wedding destination. We will be suggesting our clients choose Kashmir as a destination for their wedding,” she said.

Gunjan said currently Mussoorie and Shimla, which also has conducive weather, are also in demand.

“Kashmir could be a good wedding destination also. I have already suggested it to many of my clients,” she said.

Gunjan, however, said that the expensive inventory here restricts many of the aspirants from choosing Kashmir as a wedding destination.

“Kashmir so far has not been extensively promoted as a wedding destination. Inventory in Kashmir is too costly and there are not many hotels that have 100 rooms to host such functions,” she said.

Smita Singh, another wedding planner said that they are getting queries about packages for destination weddings in Kashmir.

“Various videos are out on social media in which wedding ceremonies have been held in Kashmir. Traditions like wazwan, local attire, and loud sangeet functions have lured many to hold their wedding functions in Kashmir, ” she said.

Umar Malik, a travel agent said that Srinagar and Pahalgam have emerged as popular wedding destinations in the valley for the last couple of years.

He along with his team recently hosted a wedding function of a Mumbai-based couple in Pahalgam as per typical Kashmiri traditions.

“Travel agents promote Kashmir on various lines. From a famed tourist destination to the wedding and corporate functions, Kashmir is being promoted worldwide by the stakeholders and administration,” he said.