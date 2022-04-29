A scene straight out of a Bollywood movie. A girl was married to another man after her would-be husband did not reach the venue on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place at 4 pm on April 22 in Malkapur Pangra village in Buldhana district. The bride and her family kept waiting till 8 pm but he did not turn up. He was boozing with his friends and forget to reach the venue on time.

“The groom and his friends were drunk and came to the mandap at 8 pm instead of 4 pm and started fighting. We got my daughter married to one of our relatives,” said the bride’s mother.

The bride’s father consulted a relative who had come to attend the wedding. He agreed to marry the girl. The ceremony was held at the same shadi mandap.

“The wedding ceremony was supposed to be on April 22, the groom’s side were busy dancing. The wedding time was at 4 pm but they reached the venue at 8 pm. So, I got my daughter married to one of my relatives,” he said.