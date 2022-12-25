UTTAR PRADESH, DECEMBER 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the birth anniversary celebration of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee today at Mahamana Inter College, Ghazipur.

Paying tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Lt Governor said, vision and values of the two great personalities continue to guide us on the path of peace and progress.

Mahamana and Atal Ji dedicated their lives in the service of the nation. Mahamana made an unparalleled contribution to build strong national character in youth, women empowerment and Atal Ji laid the foundation for the modernization of India & the progress of its people, said the Lt Governor.

Remembering their significant contribution to the nation building, the Lt Governor said, Mahamana and Atal Ji were instrumental in making development a powerful people’s movement. They created a new future for the country. It is our resolve to march together and realize their dream of making India a developed nation, he added.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has given concrete shape to Mahamana & Atalji’s resolve for a progressive India. Today, inclusive development and consistent systemic reforms brought massive changes in all sections and sectors, making a positive impact in the lives of many, the Lt Governor observed.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister has ensured Good Governance translates into inclusive growth for all and socio-economic development raises people’s living standard. Disparities across the sectors have been removed and the government is successfully fulfilling people’s aspirations,” said the Lt Governor.

The fourth Industrial revolution, transformation in agriculture and National Education Policy has opened new vistas of endless possibilities in livelihood generation and economic & individual growth. Today, India has become the fastest-growing economy and confident to achieve bigger goals, he added.

Jammu Kashmir is also on the move with the commitment to establish peace and bring prosperity in lives of all. We are developing Aspirational Town & Aspirational Panchayat to ensure benefits of progress and development in the country reach every household in the UT, the Lt Governor further added.

Shedding light on the life of Mahamana, the Lt Governor said the establishment of Banaras Hindu University was the biggest effort of Mahamana in the direction of realizing the dream of an economically strong, culturally & educationally prosperous India.

Mahamana was a staunch supporter of equality in society. He worked tirelessly to restore human dignity and empower the women. His ideologies and life deeds are continuously providing a new path to every generation to work selflessly for the wider interest of the country, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also shared his experience of working with the former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

For Atal ji, development meant empowerment of the poor, tribals, youth and women. He firmly believed in socio-economic justice, equality, transparency in the governance to establish a progressive society. He always believed that fruits of development must reach poorest of the poor, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor urged the people, especially the youth to work with a sense of collective responsibility for the upliftment of the underprivileged and safeguard the economic, social & educational rights of all sections of the society as a befitting tribute to Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya ji and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji.

Prominent citizens from all walks of life and students in large number were present on the occasion.