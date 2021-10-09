‘Mad respect’: Support pours in for J&K doctor-turned-model Umar Riaz after Bigg Boss inmates mock his profession

Srinagar: Fans of Jammu and Kashmir’s doctor turned model Umar Riaz have come out to support him on social media for the latest drama unfolding in the house of Big Boss.

Seven days after the 15th season of the most popular reality show in India Big Boss kicked off, the house has seen a lot of drama and emotions in the form of arguments, romance and fights.

Umar Riaz came in the eye of the storm when Afsana Khan provoked him by taking a jab at his profession saying, “tu doctory kar.”

This filled the former with rage and he retorted back, “Don’t you dare talk about my profession and mismatch my statements. While you were sitting at home doing nothing, I used to go out at the front line working, serving the people of my country during the pandemic.”

His brother Asim Riaz tweeted, “When you have a panic attack You don’t play a song ..you call a doctor @realumarriaz.

”Lending equal support, Himanshi Khurana also wrote on Twitter, “The first and last person you see in your life is doctor…… @realumarriaz.

“One of the fans, @BadasssPiyush wrote, “Mad respect for #UmarRiaz for taking stand for medical staff fraternity and frontline warriors. Maturity never comes with age and afsana khan is live example of this. Kudos to DR. @realumarriaz.

May you don’t like him or his game but that’s the least we shld appreciate :))”Umar Riaz was born in Jammu & Kashmir on January 01 in the year 1990. His father runs a small business and his name is Riaz Ahmed.

He has a sister Mahvish Riaz, and brother Asim Riaz who has been a contestant of Bigg Boss season 13.Umar Riaz always wanted to become a doctor and serve the country.

He started working as a doctor at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Center in Mumbai.

Along with practicing medicine he has also stepped into the entertainment industry. He has been a part of music videos alongside popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur and Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan. He is a fitness enthusiast too.