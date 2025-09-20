Lyles equals Bolt’s golden feat in 200m!

Tokyo : America’s Noah Lyles banished the nightmare of his last appearance at the Japan National Stadium by levelling Usain Bolt’s record of four consecutive world 200m titles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Lyles struck gold in 19.52s and became the second athlete after Bolt to accomplish the 200m four-peat.

He faced stiff challenge from fellow American Kenneth Bednarek who clocked 19.58s.

“I can’t wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200m titles. Today, I didn’t have the start I had in the semi-final but I knew I was still moving fast. I studied my competitors. I knew their momentum was going to show up once we got closer to 150m but mine was going to build up after I hit that mark,” Lyles was quoted as saying by Olympics.com.

“Being patient was the most important thing. I controlled the race. I knew some of the guys were going to tighten up, but I just stayed relaxed and got the job done. I am proud to be able to show all my skills.” ( AP)