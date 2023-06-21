AI artist Jyo John Mulloor has created hypothetical luxury coffins created by brands like Apple, Adidas, Louis Vuitton which almost resemble life-size tech gadgets that raise ‘grave’ concerns about such a possible future.

A coffin is a long, narrow box, typically of wood, in which a dead body is buried or cremated.

“Reflecting on the transient nature of material possessions, may this extravagant coffin serve as a reminder of the impermanence of wealth and the true value of our legacy,” stated the AI artist in his Instagram post.

While Louis Vuitton’s casket reminded of the company’s branded handbag design, Nike’s coffin displayed a sportive look.

Sports car brand Ferrari’s coffin had a glossy touch reminding one of their car designs while Apple’s coffin had an ultra-fine look, similar to their AirPods case.

“With ordinary wooden coffins available currently in the market, it feels like now is ‘No time to die,” a user said.