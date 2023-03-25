Srinagar: Ramadan is a month of reflection, prayer, and fasting. It is also a time to connect with family and friends and enjoy delicious food together at Iftar. Bringing us one step closer to this communal celebration, the restaurants, and cafes in Kashmir are offering an elaborative spread of delicious dishes and mouth-watering Iftaar meals.

For example, 14th Avenue Café and Grill at Rajbagh’s specially crafted Iftar menu include aromatic and highly flavorful chicken majboos rice, an assortment of fruits, a spicy dip made of walnuts, falafel( a deep-fried ball or patty-shaped fritter of Arab origin), Shish tawook (middle eastern style chicken kebabs ), refreshing sherbet accompanied by dates, walnut brownie with ice-cream.

Similarly, Café Ababeel at Wazir Bagh, Srinagar has also curated a diverse menu. It offers you a fresh fruit platter accompanied by dates; basil seeds drink, scrumptious paranthas, soulful comfort food in the form of Mediterranean delicacies, and Luqaimat, an Arabic sweet dumpling for dessert.

Similarly, Le Delice- the French bakery at Foreshore Road, Srinagar pays homage to the essence of this holy month by offering four different types of stuffed dates for Iftar– almonds, hazelnut, orange, and cashew-nut-filled dates.

Café Central Perk at Habak locality in Srinagar also follows the suit this Ramzan by transporting you on a delightful culinary ride. Their Iftar menu comprises mixed fruit platter, smoothies, drooling butter chicken, fragrant continental rice, rumali roti, and chicken junglee sandwich. All this is priced at 1500 rupees.

Valley-based food blogger of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame, Omar Rather said several cafes and restaurants in the valley are ready to offer visitors a lavish Ramadan Iftar, complete with a special Arabic food menu and mouth-watering delicacies, cooked by a team of expert chefs.

“Iftar meals are all about spending time with family and friends, and a lavish spread of delicacies. Moreover, food lovers look for substantial and wholesome meal options nowadays. The Iftar meals have been curated keeping the healthy food options in consideration,” Rather said.