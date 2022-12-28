Srinagar: The Global Pharma Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Wednesday announced the launch of its Regional Reference Laboratory (RRL) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The RRL has been launched as part of its expansion in Central India.

Lupin Diagnostics currently operates over 325 LupiMitra (Lupin’s franchise collection centers) and 23 laboratories in India.

“The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics’ commitment to improving access to high-quality, reliable, and advanced testing centres and home collection facilities at an affordable price,” the spokesman said.

In addition to routine and specialized tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

“These laboratories are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated, streamlined processes so patients can make informed decisions about their health,” the spokesman said

CEO Lupin Diagnostics Ravindra Kumar said the launch of the best-in-class regional reference laboratory in Indore marks their expansion into Central India.

“With this laboratory and collection centres in the region, we take the responsibility to provide superior pathology tests, curated health check packages and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities,” he said.

He said their mission was to enable doctors to make informed decisions by providing advanced and high-quality diagnostics at an affordable price noting that the accurate diagnosis was the key to identifying the right treatment.

“Through our personalized and interactive smart reports, doctors and patients can analyse historical patterns in health parameters and guide treatment decisions based on evidence,” he said.

The company started its journey by establishing a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft. National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols.