Lt Guv unfurls tri-colour in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 26: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu hoisted the National Flag at the Union Territory level function on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, at the Maulana Azad Stadium here Sunday morning.

The Lt Governor inspected the parade and took the salute at an impressive march past which was commanded by Col. RK Sharma, SM of 5th Battalion J&K Light Infantry (JAK LI).

The smart contingents participating in the Parade were from the Army, BSF, CRPF,SSB, women contingent of the JKAP, JKAP/IRP, J&K Police, Disaster Response Force, 2nd Battalion Jammu, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, Excise Department, ex-Servicemen, NCC Boys and Girls, Bharat Scouts and Guides (Girls & Boys) , Boys and Girls from various schools and Bands of Army, BSF, J&K Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and of several Boys and Girls Schools.

Other attractions of the programme included composite ensemble of youth displaying various sports activities on Khelo India-Swasth India by J&K Sports Council; a composite Musical Performance on Ek Bharat- Shreshth Bharat by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Motorcycle Acrobatics display by J&K Police, witnessed by jam-packed audience in the Stadium.

A multihued cultural spectacle based on national integration and the glorious composite heritage of J&K was presented by several hundred students from various local schools on this occasion.

Besides the First Lady Smita Murmu, the programme was witnessed by Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Geeta Mittal; Sh. Kewal Kumar Sharma and Sh. Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar- Advisors to the Lt Governor; Judges of the J&K High Court; Sh. Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation; Members of Parliament; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Dilbagh Singh, DGP; former Legislators; senior Civil, Police and Army officers, political and social activists, prominent citizens, media persons and the citizenry were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Balidan Stambh and paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the honour of the country. He laid wreath at the memorial at Balidan Stambh.