JAMMU, DECEMBER 24: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

In a message, the Lt Governor said the festival is a celebration of peace, love, hope, and harmony.

“Christmas provides an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of sharing and brotherhood. The festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ is an occasion to celebrate and imbibe Lord Christ’s message of peace, love, compassion, and forgiveness. We must rededicate ourselves for the welfare of humankind”, observed the Lt Governor.

“May the Christmas this year usher in peace and joy for all,” prayed the Lt Governor.